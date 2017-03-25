Bighorns Top Westchester

Bighorns Release

The Reno Bighorns (18-28) defeated the Westchester Knicks (18-28) Friday night at the Westchester County Center in White Plains, N.Y.

Will Davis led the Bighorns with 23 points and six rebounds while Sacramento Kings Affiliate Player Isaiah Cousins scored 19 points and grabbed seven rebounds. Kendall Marshall logged his eleventh double-double of the season with 11 points and 12 assists.

John Jenkins paced the Knicks with 35 points and four rebounds while Trace Rice logged a double-double with 21 points and 13 assists.

The teams kept the score close the opening the first frame tying five times and alternating the lead twice by the 6:00 mark. Westchester held a 22-18 lead over the Bighorns at the 4:42 mark before the Bighorns went on a 8-2 run to hold a four point advantage over the Knicks entering the second frame.

The Bighorns opened the second quarter going on a 15-7 run after a dunk from Davis to take a 12 point lead with 7:00 reaming in the first half. The Knicks chipped away at the Bighorns lead, cutting the deficit to four with 2:34 to play in the first half. Reno responded with an 8-2 run to hold a 10 point lead going into the locker room at the half.

The Bighorns continued to execute their offense in the third quarter, shooting 60.0% from the field and 57.1% from behind the arc. Westchester rallied to edge the Bighorns 70-69 at the 5:41 mark. A 26-9 run by the Bighorns as the third period came to a close gave Reno a 96-78 lead heading into the final frame. Reggie Hearn went 4-5 from distance in the third period.

Kevin Capers opened up the fourth quarter scoring eight points in under a minute to make it a 10-point game. The Bighorns kept the Knicks at bay rebuilding their advantage to as many as 18 points in the frame to secure a 118-108 victory against the Knicks.

Davis scored 15 of his 23 points in the second half

The Bighorns will next travel to Maine to take on the Red Claws on Sunday, Mar. 26 at 10 a.m. PDT.