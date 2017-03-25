Nevada Baseball Ends Skid, Beats Air Force

Nevada Release

3/24/2017

The University of Nevada baseball team (6-16, 3-7 MW) got key contributions from Trevor Charpie and Keaton Smith to snap a four-game losing skid in a 10-2 Mountain West victory over Air Force (9-12, 1-9 MW) at Peccole Park on Friday evening. With the win in the first game of the three-game conference series the Wolf Pack improved to 6-16 and 3-7 in MW play. The Falcons dropped to 9-12 and 1-9 in the MW. Game two is set for 1 p.m. on Saturday afternoon.

Charpie (1-3) allowed two runs on seven hits and struck out six in his six innings on the mound to earn his first win of the season. Smith was perfect at the plate going 3-for-3 with two runs scored and drove in five, four coming on a third inning grand slam.

Nevada built a 5-0 lead after two innings of play. The Pack got a sacrifice fly from Jordan Pearce in the first inning to score the first run of the game. A four-run second inning included a two RBI double from right fielder Mike Echavia and an RBI single from shortstop Justin Bridgman.

After the Falcons scored a single run in the top of the third, Smith’s grand slam in the bottom of the inning broke open the game as Nevada led 9-1. AF got a single run in the fourth and Nevada answered with a run in the bottom of the seventh to make the final score 10-2.

Charpie earned the win while Austin Dick (1) tossed three scoreless innings to earn his first career save. Dick retired the first six hitters he face and struck out six of the 11 batters that came to the plate.

Smith led the Pack with his three hits and five RBI. Bridgman (2-for-4, 2R) had two hits and scored twice while Echavia drove home a pair.

AF right fielder Russell Williams (2-for-3, R) was the only Falcons hitter that collected multiple hits, finishing with two the night.