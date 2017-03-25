NCAA Tournament: Regional Final Pairings for Saturday and Sunday - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

NCAA Tournament: Regional Final Pairings for Saturday and Sunday

Posted: Updated:

Here are the scores for the NCAA Regional Finals on Saturday:

TBS

  • Gonzaga 83, Xavier 59
  • Oregon 74, Kansas 60

Here are the pairings for the NCAA Regional Finals for Sunday, March 26:

CBS

  • South Carolina 77, Florida 70
  • North Carolina 75, Kentucky 73
