RTC: Detour on Prater Way for Utility Work Starts Monday

The Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) says that due to construction work involving water lines, there will be detours starting Monday on Prater Way and 21st Street in Sparks.

RTC  says that starting Monday, March 31, 21st Street will not be accessible from Prater Way. Traffic will be detoured to either 20th Street or 22nd Street and traffic on 21st Street will be detoured onto C Street.  The detour is expected to last three days.

Officials say that businesses in the area will remain open and accessible.  

RTC says that this construction is part of an overall $58 million investment in the community to better connect Downtown Reno and Downtown Sparks.  The 4th Street/Prater Way Bus RAPID Transit project involves widening sidewalks, adding bike lanes, adding new landscaping and moving utilities underground. The final component of the project will be a new RAPID bus line, called the RTC LINCOLN LINE, celebrating the famous Lincoln Highway, which is expected to open in 2019.  Completion of construction is anticipated in mid-2018.  

To sign up for traffic control updates, go to www.4thprater.com or text 4prater to 797979. 

