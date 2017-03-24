Reno City Hall Parking Garage to Close for Repairs

The City of Reno says the Reno City Hall parking garage will be closed to the public starting at 5 am on Monday for repairs.

City officials say the parking garage will be closed starting Monday, March 31 at 5 am, and they expect it to reopen on Wednesday, April 12, 2017 at 5 am

The City of Reno says there will be limited parking available on the ground floor of the parking garage for vehicles displaying a handicapped parking placard with parking for City Hall visitors at the Cal-Neva parking garage on floors 7, 8 and 9 in the interim.