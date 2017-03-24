Idlewild Park Invasive Species Removal Day This Saturday

The Truckee Meadows Parks Foundation is hosting a park-wide invasive species removal and clean-up in Idlewild Park on Saturday from 9am - 1pm. This event is free and open to volunteers of all ages.

Volunteers and TMPF staff will remove plants that are invasive species from specific park areas. These areas have been designated by the City of Reno's Horticulturalist and the invasive species have been identified as a detrimental threat to the ecosystem of the Great Basin area.

Volunteers & TMPF Staff will remove all vegetation from the main pond area to allow city officials to perform soil tests of the area to diagnose the issues of water level depletion in the pond.

TMPF will provide bags and trash picker kits for clean up at the park as well.

Cottonwoods, various grasses, mustards, thistles and crab grass are all among the invasive species in Idlewild Park.

If you would like to volunteer, Idlewild Park is located at 2055 Idlewild Drive in Reno.