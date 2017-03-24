Idlewild Park Invasive Species Removal Day This Saturday - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Idlewild Park Invasive Species Removal Day This Saturday

Posted: Updated:

The Truckee Meadows Parks Foundation is hosting a park-wide invasive species removal and clean-up in Idlewild Park on Saturday from 9am - 1pm. This event is free and open to volunteers of all ages.

Volunteers and TMPF staff will remove plants that are invasive species from specific park areas. These areas have been designated by the City of Reno's Horticulturalist and the invasive species have been identified as a detrimental threat to the ecosystem of the Great Basin area.

Volunteers & TMPF Staff will remove all vegetation from the main pond area to allow city officials to perform soil tests of the area to diagnose the issues of water level depletion in the pond.

TMPF will provide bags and trash picker kits for clean up at the park as well.

Cottonwoods, various grasses, mustards, thistles and crab grass are all among the invasive species in Idlewild Park.

If you would like to volunteer, Idlewild Park is located at 2055 Idlewild Drive in Reno.

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.