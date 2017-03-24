More Weather Observers Needed in Nevada

The National Weather Service could use your help. From rain to snow, we've reported it all this year. How much you got at your house plays a vital role in the record books.

"CoCoRaHS is the community, collaborative, rain, hail and snow network and is essentially a network of backyard weather observers," said assistant professor Kerri Ormerod.

We have enough observers in the Reno area, but we need more outside of the city, too.

"We desperately need observers in Nevada. If you look at the national map you'll see a real hole especially in rural Nevada," added Ormerod.

If you live outside of Reno in a smaller town, like Yerington, you can get a rain gauge for free. Being an observer just takes a few minutes of your time everyday. The rain gauge can hold at least ten inches of water if not a little bit more.

"If it's snowy we take out these two pieces and you just catch the snow in this larger cylinder and you use the inner cylinder to add a little bit of warmer weather to melt the snow so that you can get your measurement," said Ormerod.

The weather service has a more sophisticated system and they could use more weather observers as well.

"They are basically the back bone and historical climate for this entire area," said meteorologist Scott McGuire.

A love for weather is helpful, but you don't have to be a meteorologist to participate. Since this is on a volunteer basis you won't get paid for taking weather observations however you do not have to maintain the equipment like a rain gauge. They National Weather Service will maintain and install the rain gauge for you. It's free as well. They're mainly looking for people in Lovelock, Carson City, near Topaz Lake, and Mina. It records some information automatically, so you can go on vacation if need be.

"A lot of people have backyard weather stations if you will, but these stations are kind of the cream of the crop," said McGuire.

They need volunteers to monitor the stations and record observations. If you would like to participate you can call the National Weather Service at (775) 673-8100 or email Kerri Ormerod at komerod@unr.edu.