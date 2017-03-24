1868 FC Signs Former UC Irvine Defender Thomas Janjigian

From Reno 1868:

Reno 1868 FC has officially signed Thomas Janjigian, pending league and federation approval. Janjigian, 21, is expected to play a key defensive role alongside Brenton Griffiths, Jimmy Ockford, and Brent Richards.

“Thomas is a good, young, left back that likes to get forward and attack,” said Ian Russell, head coach of Reno 1868 FC.

Janjigian previously played for the University of California, Irvine. As a Senior, Janjigian was named First Team All-Big West and led the team with three goals and 5 assists. In Janjigian’s Freshman year with the Anteaters, he started in 20 matches, helping his team win the Big West Championship. In the same year, Janjgian also made a NCAA Sweet 16 appearance.

Last Year, Janjigian made appearances with FC Golden State Force of the Premier Development League. Janjigian led the Golden State Force to third place in their division and the conference semifinals.

Janjigian and 1868 FC will take on Orange County FC in Reno’s Inaugural home opener Saturday, March 25 at Greater Nevada Field at 7:00 p.m.

