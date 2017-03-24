Reno Funeral Home Fined For Improper Storage

La Paloma Funeral Services says the Nevada Attorney General’s Office has fined the facility $80,000 for improperly storing bodies.

This case began back in January when a complaint filed against La Paloma reported seeing bodies being stored in their warehouse improperly. On the following day they say that board staff conducted a site visit and found a total of 16 bodies being stored outside of refrigeration.

KTVN reached out to La Paloma who denied the allegations, explaining that the entire facility was refrigerated per regulations.

On March 9th the Board of Funeral and Cemetery Services through the attorney general’s office filed a complaint and notice of hearing with the showing 46 allegations of wrongdoing against the funeral home. On Wednesday, May 25th, the board held a hearing, ultimately fining La Paloma Funeral Services and placing their license on probation.

“We continue to disagree with the findings,” a spokesperson for La Paloma told us. “What this comes down to is a difference in interpretations in the statute of regulations… we don’t believe we violated the provisions of the statute or regulations in any way.”

La Paloma Funeral Services has been in operation in the area for eight years and says this was the first complaint ever made against them.