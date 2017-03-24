Temporary Flood Barrier in Lemmon Valley Complete

For weeks, many residents of Lemmon Valley have had to reap the consequences of flood waters coming from Swan Lake. Thanks to a design from the Army Corp of Engineers, the Washoe County Incident Command team is now executing a plan of action around Swan Lake and also around Linda Walls' home.

“Out front of our house, it would be over my head," says Walls. “I'm very happy with their work; they've done a really hard job.”

The plan includes a temporary flood barrier and three main areas where water will be pumped into the barrier system. According to the Incident Commander, Sam Hicks, this will create a minimal rise of water within the lake.

"We're not raising or expected to raise the lake level more than like four inches with the pumping, so it's not going to have a dramatic affect anywhere," says Hicks.

The Hesco Barrier is four feet high and filled with sand. The barrier creates a four mile blockade around the most troubling flood areas of Swan Lake. It's also built high enough in anticipation of the 3,800 acre feet of runoff water expected from Peavine Mountain.

“Worst case scenario, two feet of rise, but that's if it all came at one time," says Hicks.

A bulk of the pumping is happening on Arkansas Drive, where the goal for crews is to keep the water from coming into contact with homes. However, some of the water will be strategically left on residential properties.

"Surface areas that are shallow will see water dissipate a lot quicker than deeper parts of the lake," says Hicks

Mike Heikka with the Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District says other residential area's in Lemmon Valley have had all of the water removed and pumped within the barrier.

“Palace Drive is a lot smaller area, so we took all of the water out of there, at Arkansas Drive you can see there's a big field out there, we don't want to lose that evaporation rate in that big field so that's why we're leaving it there," says Heikka.

Washoe County, the State of Nevada and the Washoe County North Valley’s Incident Command Team are hosting a community meeting at O’Brien Middle School at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, March 29, for Lemmon Valley residents affected by flood waters.