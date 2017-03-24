NV Energy Provides 23 Solar Energy Systems to Schools and Nonprofits

NV Energy and a few community leaders on Friday celebrated the completion of 23 solar energy systems throughout the state of Nevada. There were 10 installations in Northern Nevada, including six here in the Reno-Sparks area, and 13 installations in the Southern part of the state.

The project was completed as part of NV Energy Lower Income Solar Energy Pilot Program (LISEPP). LISEPP provides for two megawatts of private solar energy installations to benefit low-income families statewide.

The places that received these solar systems were:

Boys & Girls Club of the Truckee Meadows

The Salvation Army, Reno

Bristlecone Family Resources

Ridge House

Stead Elementary School

Mark Twain Elementary School

Jacks Valley Elementary School

Southside Elementary School in Elko



NV Energy says these places will save thousands of dollars a year just by having these solar systems, which will allow them to give back to the community, "As part of participating in the LISEPP program they will be able to take these savings and give it right back into the programs that help the low-income families that they serve," says NV Energy Director of Renewable Energy Programs Jesse Murray.

Since the inception of the program in 2013, NV Energy's SolarGenerations program has paid $6.26 million for the installation of the 23 projects. The SolarGenerations program is funded by NV Energy's customers.