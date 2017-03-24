Reno Police Say Missing Man is Home and in Good Condition - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Reno Police Say Missing Man is Home and in Good Condition

Rene Ly Rene Ly

Update: Reno Police say Rene Ly has returned home and is in good condition. They say he reported that he went overseas, but forgot to tell his family members.

________

Reno Police need your help finding a missing 64-year-old man. 

Police say Rene Ly was last seen around March 17th by neighbors on Carville Drive. They say the apartments where he lives has a shared kitchen space where they usually see Ly but became concerned when they hadn't for several days. 

Management and family members were contacted and advised that they too have not seen him and believed it was unlike Ly to be gone without contact with anyone for this long. 

Authorities say Ly did not take his cold weather jacket, reading glasses and mobile phone which they found unusual. 

They say he has also experienced medical issues in the past. 

Ly is described as 5’9”, 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Police say he speaks with broken English and is unstable on his feet, walking with a single "crutch." 

If you have any information, call the Reno Police Department at 334-2188, Secret Witness at 322-4900.

