Reno Man Found Guilty in February 2016 Siri's Casino Fatal Shoot - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Reno Man Found Guilty in February 2016 Siri's Casino Fatal Shooting

Posted: Updated:
Kiley Grayson Kiley Grayson

The Washoe County District Attorney’s Office says a Reno man was found guilty this week in a fatal shooting at Siri’s Casino in February 2016. 

40-year-old Kiley Scott Grayson was found guilty Thursday night on one count of Second Degree Murder with the Use of a Deadly Weapon and one count of Carrying Concealed Weapon.

Police say Grayson and 43-year-old James Antuane Deshawn Grigsby had argued before the shooting, and when Grigsby tried to walk away, police say Grayson pulled out a gun and shot Grigsby in the chest.

The murder charge carries a potential penalty of life in prison with the possibility of parole after a minimum of 10 years has been served. The deadly weapon enhancement must run consecutive to the murder term and carries a potential sentence of up to 20 additional years in prison. The concealed weapon charge has the potential of adding an additional 5 years to the sentence. 

The Washoe County District Attorney’s Office says sentencing will take place on June 21st. 

(The Washoe County District Attorney's Office contributed to this report.)

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.