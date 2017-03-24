Reno Man Found Guilty in February 2016 Siri's Casino Fatal Shooting

The Washoe County District Attorney’s Office says a Reno man was found guilty this week in a fatal shooting at Siri’s Casino in February 2016.

40-year-old Kiley Scott Grayson was found guilty Thursday night on one count of Second Degree Murder with the Use of a Deadly Weapon and one count of Carrying Concealed Weapon.

Police say Grayson and 43-year-old James Antuane Deshawn Grigsby had argued before the shooting, and when Grigsby tried to walk away, police say Grayson pulled out a gun and shot Grigsby in the chest.

The murder charge carries a potential penalty of life in prison with the possibility of parole after a minimum of 10 years has been served. The deadly weapon enhancement must run consecutive to the murder term and carries a potential sentence of up to 20 additional years in prison. The concealed weapon charge has the potential of adding an additional 5 years to the sentence.

The Washoe County District Attorney’s Office says sentencing will take place on June 21st.

(The Washoe County District Attorney's Office contributed to this report.)