City of Reno Begin Work on Highland Canal Storm Drain Project

From the City of Reno:

The City of Reno is asking residents for their patience during an upcoming road construction project to complete utility work on the Highland Canal Storm Drain Project.

Starting on Monday, March 27, there will be construction on West 4th Street in both directions between Exit 8 off Interstate-80 and Woodland Avenue. The section of road will be closed to through traffic. However, people will still be able to access businesses between Woodland Avenue and West McCarran.

Construction is expected to take about three weeks. The City of Reno is asking drivers and bicyclists to use an alternate route during construction; detour signs will be posted. Construction will take place during the day, and occasionally on weekends, to expedite the project.

For the latest road closure information during the project, visit Reno.Gov/RoadClosures.

About the Highland Canal Storm Drain Project:

The City of Reno, Truckee Meadows Water Authority and Washoe County are partnering on a project designed to capture and convey stormwater in a constructed collection system to reduce sources of stormwater pollution into the Highland Canal. The canal flows to the Chalk Bluff Water Treatment Facility, which treats and distributes water to the region. This project will involve underground trenching, which includes the placement of approximately 3,600 feet of new storm drain pipe.

From the City of Reno