Federal Appeals Court Sets May Hearing in Travel Ban Case

Sierra Front Interagency Dispatch says the brush fire near Lahontan Reservoir that began Friday night is contained.More >>
Sierra Front Interagency Dispatch says the brush fire near Lahontan Reservoir that began Friday night is contained.More >>
The flooding has led CalTrans to close US Highway 395 just south of the town of Independence, CA.More >>
The flooding has led CalTrans to close US Highway 395 just south of the town of Independence, CA.More >>
A father and his 21-year-old daughter had caught the teenage girl who fell 25 feet (7.6 meters) to the ground from an amusement park ride.More >>
A father and his 21-year-old daughter had caught the teenage girl who fell 25 feet (7.6 meters) to the ground from an amusement park ride.More >>
A Sequoia standing over 100 feet tall has been relocated to make way for a hospital expansion in Boise.More >>
A Sequoia standing over 100 feet tall has been relocated to make way for a hospital expansion in Boise.More >>
(AP) - Authorities say a 4-year-old girl was saved from a hostage barricade situation in Las Vegas after police fatally shot an armed man.More >>
(AP) - Authorities say a 4-year-old girl was saved from a hostage barricade situation in Las Vegas after police fatally shot an armed man.More >>
One week from Saturday, despite some recent road bumps, some medical marijuana dispensaries will be able to sell recreationally.More >>
One week from Saturday, despite some recent road bumps, some medical marijuana dispensaries will be able to sell recreationally.More >>
River flows are high on the Walker River, with water coming right up to the back door of these homes.More >>
River flows are high on the Walker River, with water coming right up to the back door of these homes.More >>
Sparks firefighters are on scene of an apartment fire on Sullivan Lane.More >>
Sparks firefighters are on scene of an apartment fire on Sullivan Lane.More >>
Reno's mayor Hillary Schieve has made Politico's list "America's 11 Most Interesting Mayors."More >>
Reno's mayor Hillary Schieve has made Politico's list "America's 11 Most Interesting Mayors."More >>
Washoe County Sheriff’s Office says that they have arrested a man Friday morning after reports of an armed intruder in a Cold Springs residence.More >>
Washoe County Sheriff’s Office says that they have arrested a man Friday morning after reports of an armed intruder in a Cold Springs residence.More >>