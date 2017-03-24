Federal Appeals Court Sets May Hearing in Travel Ban Case - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Federal Appeals Court Sets May Hearing in Travel Ban Case

A federal appeals court will hear arguments in May in a challenge to President Donald Trump's revised travel ban targeting six predominantly Muslim countries.
    
The Richmond, Virginia-based 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has set a hearing for May 8 to consider the Trump administration's appeal of a federal judge in Maryland's ruling that prohibited the enforcement of the travel ban nationwide.
    
The Maryland ruling and a separate ruling in Hawaii were victories for civil liberties groups and advocates for immigrants and refugees, who argued that Trump's temporary ban on travel from six predominantly Muslim countries violated the Constitution.
    
The Trump administration argued that the revised executive order was intended to protect the United States from terrorism.

