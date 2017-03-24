Trump Aide With Alleged Russia Ties Offers to Talk to House Pane - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Trump Aide With Alleged Russia Ties Offers to Talk to House Panel

The Republican chairman of the House intelligence committee says former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort has volunteered to speak with the panel as part of its ongoing investigation into Russia's alleged interference in the 2016 election.
    
Rep. Devin Nunes of California told reporters that Manafort's counsel contacted the committee Thursday to offer lawmakers the opportunity to interview him.
    
Nunes said he does not know if the interview will take place in a public forum or behind closed doors.
    
The Associated Press reported this week that Manafort, before signing up with the Trump campaign, secretly worked for a Russian billionaire and wrote a proposal aimed at benefiting the government in Moscow.
    
The House intelligence committee is investigating whether any ties exist between Trump associates and Russia.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

