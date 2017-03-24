President Trump Says He'll Be Willing to Bargain With Democrats on Health Care

President Donald Trump says he would be willing to reopen negotiations for a health care bill with Democrats if the Affordable Care Act fails.

Trump told reporters Friday that he would be "open to it" if Democrats wanted to work on a bipartisan measure. He predicted the current law would soon collapse.

The president says he has a great relationship with the Republican Party and isn't going to speak badly about GOP lawmakers. Still, he said he was a little surprised by the bill's rejection from the conservatives in the House Freedom Caucus.

Trump also said he "never said repeal and replace it within 64 days," though he repeatedly promised during the campaign to do it on Day One of his term.

"I'll tell you what's going to come out of it is a better bill. I really believe a better bill, because there were things in this bill I didn't particularly like. And I think it's a better bill. You know, both parties can get together and do real health care, that's the best thing. Obamacare was rammed down everyone's throat, 100% Democrat. And I think having bipartisan would be a big, big improvement."

He also predicted the Affordable Care Act would soon implode, forcing Democrats to join the Republicans at the negotiating table.

The measure has been a top GOP priority and was the party's first major legislative effort since it took control of both the White House and Congress in January.



The legislation would repeal much of former President Barack Obama's 2010 health care law, including its requirement that people buy policies.

Just a day earlier, Trump had demanded a House vote and said if the measure lost, he would move on to other issues, but after the bill was pulled he said he would be "open" to tackling health care again if the law implodes.

Speaker Paul Ryan says the collapse of the health care bill means former President Obama's health care law will be around for the foreseeable future.



The Wisconsin Republican addressed reporters minutes after GOP leaders abruptly shelved the legislation, averted likely defeat for the bill. But it still dealt a damaging setback to President Donald Trump, Ryan and an entire party that has long said it wants to annul Obama's statute.



Ryan says pulling the bill was "a setback, no two ways about it."



The speaker is chiding Republicans who refused to back the legislation for being too inflexible. He says lawmakers must be "willing to give a little to get something done."

House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi mocked House Republicans for failing to repeal and replace President Obama's health law.



Pelosi says of President Donald Trump and the majority Republicans in Congress: "Quite frankly I thought they might have accomplished something in the first few months. They have absolutely no record of accomplishment."



At the White House, Trump blamed Democrats for the defeat of the bill. He noted that no Democrat supported the bill.



Pelosi says, "We'll take credit for that."



Conservatives have complained that the Republican bill doesn't do enough to erase Obama's law. GOP moderates are unhappy that it would cause millions of voters to lose coverage and boost medical costs for others.

Earlier, President Trump had endorsed the Republican proposal on health care as "a great plan."

The president tweeted Friday that "After seven horrible years of ObamaCare," this is "finally your chance for a great plan!"

The vote had been scheduled for late yesterday but was then postponed after administration officials failed to persuade skeptical conservative Republicans to support the bill.

Trump claimed he was finished negotiating with GOP holdouts and determined to pursue the rest of his agenda, win or lose.

(The Associated Press and CBS News contributed to this report.)

After seven horrible years of ObamaCare (skyrocketing premiums & deductibles, bad healthcare), this is finally your chance for a great plan! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 24, 2017

U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) released the following statement in response to the House Republicans’ ill-fated American Health Care Act:



“The House Republicans’ bill to ‘repeal and replace’ the Affordable Care Act was doomed to fail from the very beginning. This bill would have pulled the rug from under the most vulnerable and the American public saw it exactly for what it is: an ill-in conceived, reckless bill. I am thankful to everyone who called their representatives and spoke out against it. This is a victory for the American people and prevents what would have been catastrophic for hardworking families, rural communities, and our seniors. I look forward to working with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to put forward a plan that improves our current law, not one that leaves millions without insurance and raises costs on Nevada families. I encourage Nevadans to continue using their voices. Our fight doesn’t end here.”

Rep. Dina Titus of Nevada’s First Congressional District issued the following statement after Republicans abandoned their vote on H.R. 1628.

“Since I voted for the Affordable Care Act in 2010, the state’s uninsured rate has been cut nearly in half and almost all Nevada children have gained coverage. Republicans have repeatedly tried to repeal, sabotage, and disparage the ACA. Today’s move by the GOP underscores that the American people do not want a law that will increase premiums, deductibles, and out-of-pocket costs so the wealthiest of Americans can get a tax break.

“Trumpcare would eliminate coverage for more than 44,000 people in my district, 153,000 people in Nevada, and 24 million people in the nation. Medicaid expansion would be discarded. Women’s health care programs would lose more than $200 million over the next decade. Nevadans with mental health and substance abuse disorders would be stripped of some or all of their coverage. Small businesses would no longer receive assistance to provide plans for employees. Older Americans could be charged five times more than younger people for coverage. Doctors, economists, community leaders, and working families agree: This bill is bad for our nation.

“I am confident that the voices of Americans will continue to be heard. People may not remember who gave them health care, but they will remember who takes it away.”