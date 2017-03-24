Trump Administration Approves Keystone XL Pipeline

President Donald Trump says "it's a great day for American jobs" after his administration issued a permit to build the long-delayed Keystone XL pipeline.



The decision marks a reversal from the Obama administration and clears the way for the $8 billion project to be completed.



The president says the decision ushers in a "new era" of American energy policy and will reduce U.S. dependence on foreign oil.



The decision caps a years-long fight between environmental groups and energy industry advocates over the pipeline's fate.



It's one of several steps the administration is expected to take in the coming weeks to prioritize economic development over environmental concerns.



The State Department says that it determined that building Keystone serves the U.S. national interest. That's the opposite conclusion to the one the State Department reached during the Obama administration.



The State Department says it considered foreign policy and energy security in making the determination.



The permit was signed by Tom Shannon, a career diplomat serving as undersecretary of state for political affairs. That's because Secretary of State Rex Tillerson recused himself due to his previous work running Exxon Mobil.



Keystone will carry tar sands oil from Canada to refineries on the Texas Gulf Coast.

