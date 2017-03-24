Nevada Lawmakers Advance Proposed Heli-Hunting Regulation

Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke is visiting Nevada Sunday, June 25th & Monday, June 26th.More >>
The National Weather Service, Reno has issued a red flag warning to begin at 1:00 p.m. Monday.
Pride parades are taking place around the country this weekend, with San Francisco's parade going through downtown Sunday morning.
Reno's mayor Hillary Schieve has made Politico's list "America's 11 Most Interesting Mayors."
The Sparks Police Department is looking for two men and a woman suspected of using stolen credit cards.
One week from Saturday, despite some recent road bumps, some medical marijuana dispensaries will be able to sell recreationally.
River flows are high on the Walker River, with water coming right up to the back door of these homes.
Sparks firefighters are on scene of an apartment fire on Sullivan Lane.
Washoe County Sheriff's Office says that they have arrested a man Friday morning after reports of an armed intruder in a Cold Springs residence.
Sparks Police are asking for the public's help finding a man involved in a car chase early Friday morning.
