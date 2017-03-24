Nevada Lawmakers Advance Proposed Heli-Hunting Regulation

Nevada lawmakers are moving forward with a proposal to revise hunting laws in an effort to keep game from being hauled around the state unchecked.

Sen. Pete Goicoechea of Eureka says hunters recently asked a ski-by-helicopter operator in the Ruby Mountains to transport them to remote areas in eastern Nevada.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2n0b40p) that would skirt existing laws.

Hunters who want to move carcasses, rifles or hunting parties by helicopter must do so at government-sanctioned heliports.

The rule is intended to keep the sport fair and regulated.

Senate Bill 370 would further limit legal hunting heliports to those accessible by public road.

That would exclude the ones Elko County established in the Ruby Mountains.

The Senate Committee on Natural Resources passed the bill to the full Senate.

Information from: Las Vegas Review-Journal, http://www.lvrj.com

