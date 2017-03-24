Sparks Fire Investigating Car Fire

Sparks Fire Department is investigating a car fire that happened on 7th and C Street.

Sparks Police responded to the are around 2:30 a.m Friday, March 24th after receiving reports that a car was fully engulfed in flames.

When officers arrived they called Sparks Fire and the fire was put out shortly after. Police say there was no one in the vehicle and it is unclear how the fire started.

We will update as more information is available.