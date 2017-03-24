Toddlers Found Safe After Amber Alert in California.

UPDATE: Two Southern California toddlers have been found safe after authorities located the car they'd been in when it was stolen.

The California Highway Patrol has activated an amber alert for toddlers in the Imperial, Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and San Diego counties late Thursday.

At approximately 6:45 p.m. Thursday one-year old Jaden Cortez and two-year-old Carlos Cortez were abducted from Cathedral City in the process of a car theft. Police say the suspect is unknown. The car is a 2016 white Honda Accord. License plate 7TJR654 with tinted windows.

Jaden Cortez is a one-year old hispanic male, he's 1'5'' tall, weighs 30 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white shirt and blue shorts.

Carlos Cortez is a 2-year old hispanic male, 2'0'' tall, weighs 40 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. His clothing is unknown.

If the toddlers are located call 911.