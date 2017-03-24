Local Meals on Wheels Could Face Road Bump

The local Meals on Wheels program could soon face a road bump. It is run primarily through federal funds granted from the Community Development Block Grant Program. In fact, 69% of funding comes from this program--which President Trump's budget blueprint proposed to eliminate, stating, "the program is not well-targeted to the poorest populations and has not demonstrated results."

Last year alone, Meals on Wheels served almost 400,000 meals across Washoe County. This means at least one hot meal per day for these senior citizens who might not otherwise be able to eat because many of them are on fixed incomes.

It's important to note that those meals served only reached about 11% of senior citizens in the area. This is a service the program wanted to increase next year, but if the 2018 proposed budget cuts go through, it may be a tough goal to reach.

It's not only the food officials are concerned about, it's also the physical, mental and general well-being of these senior citizens.

Amber Howell, the Director of Social Services in Washoe County says, "The staff is actually the piece that's so great about Meals on Wheels, is that one on one interaction." For some of these home-bound citizens, it's the only social interaction they will have throughout the day.

Scott Cooksley with the Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada--one distributor of Meals on Wheels--says he's been reassuring the senior community that, even if the federal dollars are not there next year, local budgets will be rearranged to ensure the existence of the program in Washoe County.

If you'd like more information about the program, or if you'd like to donate, you can visit their website at: www.washoecounty.us/seniorsrv/nutrition/home_delivered_meals.php