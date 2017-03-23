24-Hour Birthday Rally Held to Show Support of the ACA

Northern Nevadans are holding a 24-hour “Stand with ACA Birthday Rally” in front of Reno’s Bruce R. Thompson Federal Building.

Organizers say the rally celebrates seven years of increased and improved insurance coverage for millions of Americans and protests Republican proposals to strip coverage from 20 million, decrease Medicaid benefits and increase premiums for many.

The rally is led by Organizing for Action Nevada and Planned Parenthood Action, with support from Indivisible Reno/Northern Nevada and is being held beginning Thursday March 23rd at 10 am and running through 10 am Friday.

"Preparing for a Birthday Party of this size and length is an act of love," commented Laynette Evans, "and we are honored to participate. It is our hope that our members of Congress will realize that the people they represent, including some 400,000 Nevada citizens, will suffer and even risk death without the healthcare provided by the Affordable Care Act."

Event organizers say that this is grassroots event is being held across the country to ensure lawmakers understand the cost of repeal for millions of Americans and in Nevada alone, they say the repeal would cause 371,000 people to lose their health insurance and cost the state $16.4 billion in federal health funding.

Ruth Hilty, a supporter at the rally said, "It is not just affecting Medicare and Medicade, it is affecting everybody and we need to bring this to our senators and to our congress this is the voice of America."