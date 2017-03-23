NDOC: Inmate Dies at Northern Nevada Correctional Center - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

NDOC: Inmate Dies at Northern Nevada Correctional Center

Posted: Updated:
Homer Burton Homer Burton

The Nevada Department of Corrections (NDOC) says that an inmate has died at Northern Nevada Correctional Center on Tuesday.

Officials say that on Tuesday, March 21, 2017, at approximately 5:55 AM, 84-year-old Homer Burton died at Northern Nevada Correctional Center in the Regional Medical Center in Carson City, Nevada. 

NDOC says that Burton was committed from Clark County on August 17, 1995 and was serving 60 months to Life with the possibility of Parole for Sexual Assault.  

The Carson City Sheriff’s Office coroner says that they responded and an autopsy is being scheduled.

NDOC says that after an exhaustive search, they were unable to contact or notify next of kin and are asking the public for assistance.  Anyone who knows a member of this inmate’s family, please contact the NDOC at 775-887-3309.

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.