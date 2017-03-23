NDOC: Inmate Dies at Northern Nevada Correctional Center

The Nevada Department of Corrections (NDOC) says that an inmate has died at Northern Nevada Correctional Center on Tuesday.

Officials say that on Tuesday, March 21, 2017, at approximately 5:55 AM, 84-year-old Homer Burton died at Northern Nevada Correctional Center in the Regional Medical Center in Carson City, Nevada.

NDOC says that Burton was committed from Clark County on August 17, 1995 and was serving 60 months to Life with the possibility of Parole for Sexual Assault.

The Carson City Sheriff’s Office coroner says that they responded and an autopsy is being scheduled.

NDOC says that after an exhaustive search, they were unable to contact or notify next of kin and are asking the public for assistance. Anyone who knows a member of this inmate’s family, please contact the NDOC at 775-887-3309.