WC-1 Makes More than Building Buildings Possible

The Washoe County School District is taking advantage of empty schools during spring break to complete some capital projects.

While the money from the WC-1 tax increase is not being collected until April, the passage of the ballot measure in November has made several district projects possible. There are three high schools, an addition, three middle schools and nine elementary schools planned to relieve overcrowding. There is also a $20 million dollar budget for repairs, renovations and upgrades to safety and security systems.

"We've got fire alarm work going on, we've got irrigation works going on, we've got door hardware work going on. We're putting in some mobile restroom facilities at McQueen and Reed," says Joe Gabica, Chief Facilities Management Officer for WCSD. The projects have been put off over the years because there has not been a steady funding source for capital projects. "The deferred maintenance projects that have been deferred for years and years and years and years," says Gabica, "We're trying to set up a program so that we can hit the worst first and kind of keep moving."

Many of the projects will wait until the summer but the district is completing smaller projects around the district during spring break. Gabica says over the years, it is likely that every school in the district will have some sort of upgrade because of WC-1 and thanks the community for passing the measure. He added that now the challenge is making sure the right projects get finished in the right order. "We're very excited, to say the least," says Gabica, "but it's one of those things that you know, be careful what you wish for, cause you just might get it."