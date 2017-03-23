Revision Brewing Company Opens in Sparks

If you haven't heard of Revision Brewing Company, you will soon see it in a variety of bars, grocery and liquor stores around the state. Nevada's newest brewery officially opened its doors Thursday, one day after it starting bottling its beer.

"We've been planning this for over a year-and-a-half, two years," Jeremy Warren, Revision Brewing Company CEO and Brewmaster said. "We're running around, crazy, right now but we're ecstatic."

Warren is a graduate of the University of Nevada, who founded Knee Deep Brewing Company in Sparks, in 2010. The company is now based in Auburn, CA but Warren sold his shares in the company more than two years ago. Since then, he has invested $2.5 million into his new beer company, located in a 30,500 square-foot building on the corner of Rock Blvd. and Hymer Ave. in Sparks.

"We do have a lot more space than we need, today, but it's going to allow us to grow and that's the thing, is we wanted to make sure that we could just add tanks, we have a place to do our barrel-aging, we have a place to store stuff."

Warren says Sparks is the ideal place to start his business because of the community and the cooperation from city employees.

"It's really nice when we don't have all the red tape here and you can actually go talk to the people about things that are happening," Warren said.

Along with the brewery, Revision has a 3,200 square-foot tap room on-site. The company specializes in India Pale Ales, which Warren says will be known for its quality and consistency. So far, the tap room has six beers and an assortment of wine.

"When you're here, having a beer with us, you get to watch the brewers brew, filter the beer, package the beer," Warren said. "You get to watch the beer go in and out of the cooler, and when we're dry-hopping the tanks, this place is going to smell beautiful."

Along with Nevada, Revision is being distributed in California, New York, North Carolina and Georgia. By fall, Oregon, Washington, Arizona and Michigan will join the list, but Warren has bigger ambitions.

"We're putting our business plan together, right now, to focus on international distribution," Warren said. "So, one of our first target countries is Australia."

Revision plans on producing about 6,000 barrels of beer in 2017. It eventually wants to expand that to 30,000 barrels per year but state law caps production at 15,000 barrels. Lawmakers are looking at SB 130, which would increase the cap to 40,000 barrels. 10,000 barrels would have to be sold in the company's tap room, while 30,000 barrels could be sold to distributors. The bill appears to have bipartisan support and the backing of other brew pub owners.

"If that doesn't happen, we're prepared for that, if we can only make 15,000 barrels of beer, but then it also forces us to build a second location out-of-state, and we're really trying to prevent that," Warren said.

Eleven people work for Revision but that is expected to increase to 25 by the end of 2018. If SB 130 passes, Warren says his staff will balloon to 50 employees. Still, the success of his business depends on one other important detail.

"For us, it's just getting our beer in front of people, giving them an opportunity to try it and once they try it, I'm really confident they're going to come back to that product," Warren said.

Along with growing his business on a national and international scale, Warren says he wants to make the Truckee Meadows a destination for craft beer enthusiasts.

"People that are into craft beer, throughout the United States, are going to want to fly here," Warren said. "They are going to want to visit this brewery and that's our goal."

Revision is open seven days a week in the afternoon and evening. The soft opening was Thursday, with the Grand Opening set for May 6-7.