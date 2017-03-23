Local Food Pantry Sees Big Growth In First Year - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Local Food Pantry Sees Big Growth In First Year

Posted: Updated:

Cindy Becher has a hunger for helping people and her food pantry is doing just that. It's been about a year since her food pantry opened for the first time in Reno, and it's amazing to see how much it's grown already. 

"We've been helping over 550 families and it's been growing since we started," said Becher. 

The pantry is called St. Francis of Assisi Food Pantry and is located in Reno on 160 Hubbard Way. Becher says people are usually waiting in line outside their doors before they open to get food. Recipients get to stop by once a month and grab what they need from the four different rooms. 

"When they first came in they were overwhelmed and they were shocked. Just like wow, this is amazing and a lot of people were crying a lot of people were just amazed," said Becher. 

From canned food, to fresh produce, breads, and clothing there is a lot to chose from. Donations are always appreciated. Part of it comes from the Food Bank of Northern Nevada. 

"Household items were always in need of that. And baby diapers. Yes baby diapers they are huge," added Becher. 

Doors are open Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday from 1 pm to 3 pm and every third Wednesday from 5 pm to 7 pm. It's a lot of work to keep the pantry going.

"Our volunteers have been amazing," said Becher. 

Steve Corder usually helps with the produce section. He's happy to help. 

"Almost sounds a little selfish but it makes me feel good," said Corder. 

He's not the only one helping out. Becher started a giving tree since the pantry began and it really shows how the community has come together. It includes a tree with different colored leaves. Each donors name is on a leaf, dove, or butterfly. Each one represents a different amount. Their next open house will be April 8th. A bigger fundraiser will be held in the fall.

"I love our location and I love our community and it takes a community to get this done," said  Becher. 

"It's very rewarding, very rewarding to help," added Corder. 

The need continues to grow. 

"I can't believe how far we've gotten and how many we have served. So many," said Becher. 

That's what makes Becher's heart full.

For more information on how to volunteer, donate, or receive items you can email her at cdbecher@aol.com or call her at (775) 772-2759.

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.