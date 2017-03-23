Local Food Pantry Sees Big Growth In First Year

Cindy Becher has a hunger for helping people and her food pantry is doing just that. It's been about a year since her food pantry opened for the first time in Reno, and it's amazing to see how much it's grown already.

"We've been helping over 550 families and it's been growing since we started," said Becher.

The pantry is called St. Francis of Assisi Food Pantry and is located in Reno on 160 Hubbard Way. Becher says people are usually waiting in line outside their doors before they open to get food. Recipients get to stop by once a month and grab what they need from the four different rooms.

"When they first came in they were overwhelmed and they were shocked. Just like wow, this is amazing and a lot of people were crying a lot of people were just amazed," said Becher.

From canned food, to fresh produce, breads, and clothing there is a lot to chose from. Donations are always appreciated. Part of it comes from the Food Bank of Northern Nevada.

"Household items were always in need of that. And baby diapers. Yes baby diapers they are huge," added Becher.

Doors are open Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday from 1 pm to 3 pm and every third Wednesday from 5 pm to 7 pm. It's a lot of work to keep the pantry going.

"Our volunteers have been amazing," said Becher.

Steve Corder usually helps with the produce section. He's happy to help.

"Almost sounds a little selfish but it makes me feel good," said Corder.

He's not the only one helping out. Becher started a giving tree since the pantry began and it really shows how the community has come together. It includes a tree with different colored leaves. Each donors name is on a leaf, dove, or butterfly. Each one represents a different amount. Their next open house will be April 8th. A bigger fundraiser will be held in the fall.

"I love our location and I love our community and it takes a community to get this done," said Becher.

"It's very rewarding, very rewarding to help," added Corder.

The need continues to grow.

"I can't believe how far we've gotten and how many we have served. So many," said Becher.

That's what makes Becher's heart full.

For more information on how to volunteer, donate, or receive items you can email her at cdbecher@aol.com or call her at (775) 772-2759.