Nevada Sweeps Mountain West Diving Yearly Awards

From University of Nevada:

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – After one of the greatest performances at the Mountain West Championships, Nevada junior Sharae Zheng was named the MW Diver of the Year as voted upon by the conference’s coaches. In addition, Nevada diving coach Jian Li You was named the MW Diving Coach of the Year.

Zheng completed her junior campaign by sweeping all three diving events at the MW Championships, where she set two MW records throughout the competition. She began the championships breaking the MW Championship record with a score of 359.35 in the 1-meter springboard.

She then followed that performance by setting a new MW all-time record in the 3-meter springboard, scoring a 421.45. With her first place finish in the platform dive, Zheng became just the third diver in MW history to sweep all three diving competitions at the conference championships.

Entering the NCAA Championships, Zheng had scored above the 400-point mark in all but one competition in the 3-meter springboard. At the NCAA Championships, Zheng placed sixth in the 1-meter springboard and seventh in the 3-meter springboard, scoring 315.00 and 341.75, respectively. Her performances at the NCAA Championships, earned her All-America honors in both of the events she competed in.

As the reigning MW Diving Coach of the Year four times running, this marks her fifth consecutive Coach of the Year honors for You as she has now earned the accolade every year Nevada has competed in the MW. You led the Wolf Pack divers to three MW titles at this year’s conference championships, which also included eight All-Conference performances from three different divers.

You is looked upon as one of the best diving coaches in the country, establishing Nevada as one of the premier diving schools in the region