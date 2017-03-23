Reno Man Convicted of Domestic Violence Against Wife - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Reno Man Convicted of Domestic Violence Against Wife

Posted: Updated:
Kevin Davis Kevin Davis

The Washoe County District Attorney’s Office says a man was convicted of domestic violence last week. 
    
Prosecutors say Kevin T. Davis of Reno was found guilty last Friday of domestic battery causing substantial bodily harm after a three-day trial.
    
Prosecutors say he threw his wife into an elevator door and kicked her multiple times when she was on the ground.
    
He faces five years in prison when sentenced in May. 

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.