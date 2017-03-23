Bill Would Let Nevada Police Pull Over Seat Belt Offenders

Nevada lawmakers are considering joining 34 other states in allowing police officers to pull over cars if anyone inside is not wearing a seat belt.



State senators on a transportation panel heard from safety researchers and family advocates in support of Senate Bill 288 at a Thursday hearing.



Nevada law currently mandates all passengers wear seat belts in moving cars.



But officers are only allowed to ticket people for not wearing belts if they're pulled over for some other reason.



University of Nevada, Las Vegas researcher Laura Gryder says states that make seat belt violations a primary offense subsequently see their use increase.



Opponents don't believe that. They say some people simply don't want to be told to wear seat belts and will never change.



Public defenders say they worry the measure could increase racial profiling.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)