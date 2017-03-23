AP: U.S. to Recommend Approval of Keystone XL Pipeline - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

AP: U.S. to Recommend Approval of Keystone XL Pipeline

Posted: Updated:

Senior U.S. officials say the State Department will recommend approval of the Keystone XL pipeline, clearing the way for the White House to formally approve it.
    
Two officials say Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs Tom Shannon will issue the recommendation Friday. A 60-day deadline to complete a Trump administration review is set to expire next Monday.
    
The pipeline requires a presidential permit. The officials say the White House would announce the permit's issuance after the State Department recommendation. The officials weren't authorized to comment publicly ahead of the announcement and requested anonymity.
    
Shannon is making the recommendation because Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has recused himself from the matter. Tillerson is the former CEO of Exxon Mobil.
    
The Obama administration had rejected the pipeline.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

