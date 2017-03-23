Alternate U.S. 395, Northern Washoe Drive in Washoe City Will be - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Alternate U.S. 395, Northern Washoe Drive in Washoe City Will be Closed Friday



From Nevada Department of Transportation: 

The intersection of Alternate U.S. 395 and northern Washoe Drive in Washoe City will be closed Friday, March 24 as the Nevada Department of Transportation installs a larger drainage culvert. 

Depending on weather, the intersection will be closed Friday between approximately 7 am and 5 pm. Access to Washoe Drive and surrounding roads will remain available through Viola Way. Single lane closures will also take place on northbound Alternate 395.

The previous 18-inch drainage pipe will be replaced with a larger-capacity pipe to enhance stormwater drainage from the highway roadside. Highway drainage ditches will also be cleaned.

