SBA Offers Disaster Assistance to Businesses, Residents Affected by Severe Storms

From the Division of Emergency Management/Homeland Security:

Governor Brian Sandoval and Nevada Division of Emergency Management Chief Caleb Cage announced Thursday the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) is making low interest federal disaster loans available in Washoe County, Nevada to businesses and residents affected by severe storms and flooding that occurred February 1-25, 2017. 

“The State remains committed to support Washoe County residents affected by the severe storms in February,” said  DEM  Chief  Caleb  Cage. Affected  homeowners  should  inventory  items  that  have  been  damaged  or destroyed and take advantage of SBA’s low interest disaster loans. Our priority is to restore the communities within Washoe County.”

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
♦  SBA disaster loans are the primary source of money to pay for repair or replacement costs not fully covered by insurance or other compensation. 
♦  SBA  offers  low-interest  disaster  loans  to  businesses  of  all  sizes,  most  private  nonprofit  organizations, homeowners and renters. 
♦  Businesses may borrow up to $2 million for any combination of property damage or economic injury. 
♦  SBA  offers  low-interest  working  capital  loans  (called  Economic  Injury  Disaster  Loans)  to  small businesses,  small  businesses  engaged  in  aquaculture  and  most  private,  nonprofit  organizations  of  all  sizes having difficulty meeting obligations as a result of the disaster. 
♦  Homeowners may borrow up to $200,000 to repair or replace their primary residence. 
♦  Homeowners and renters may borrow up to $40,000 to replace personal property.

HOW TO APPLY TO SBA
Apply  online using the Electronic Loan Application (ELA) via SBA’s secure website at: https://disasterloan.sba.gov/ela.

Apply in  person  at  any Disaster Loan  Outreach  Center and  receive personal,  one-on-one  help  from  an SBA representative. For additional  information  or  to  find  a  location  near  you  visit our  website at: http://www.sba.gov/content/current-disaster-declarations or call SBA at (800) 659-2955. 

Individuals who are deaf or hard-of-hearing may  call (800) 877-8339.

Apply by mail:  complete a  paper application  and  mail  it to  SBA at:  14925
Kingsport Rd., Ft. Worth, TX 76155-2243.

