CBS Renewing 18 Series for Fall, Including 5 Freshman Shows

CBS says it's bringing back 18 of its current series for the 2017-2018 season.



Announced Thursday, those pickups include six comedies, nine dramas, the reality series "Survivor," and newsmagazines "60 Minutes" and "48 Hours."



Returning scripted shows include "The Big Bang Theory," ''Blue Bloods," ''Hawaii Five-O," ''Life in Pieces," ''Madam Secretary," ''Mom," ''Scorpion" and all three editions of "NCIS" - Los Angeles, New Orleans and the original.



In addition, five freshman series made the cut. They include "Bull," ''Kevin Can Wait," ''MacGyver," ''Man with a Plan" and "Superior Donuts."



The network's full 2017-18 schedule will be unveiled in May. CBS is on pace to finish the season as the most-watched network for the 14th time in 15 years. (AP)

From CBS:

CBS today announced early renewals of 18 returning series for the 2017-2018 season, displaying the programming depth and stability of America’s Most Watched Network. Additional returning series pick-ups for next season will be announced at a later date.



The shows renewed to date include 6 comedies, 9 dramas, 1 reality series, 2 newsmagazines and a roster of hit programs across every night of the week. They also include the #1 scripted program/comedy THE BIG BANG THEORY; the #1 drama NCIS; the #1 new series BULL; the #1 new comedy KEVIN CAN WAIT; and the #1 newsmagazine 60 MINUTES.



In addition, 5 freshman shows are part of the Network’s early renewals, including BULL, KEVIN CAN WAIT, MACGYVER, MAN WITH A PLAN and SUPERIOR DONUTS.



Following are the renewed series to date for the 2017-2018 season:



• THE BIG BANG THEORY*

• BLUE BLOODS

• BULL

• HAWAII FIVE-0

• KEVIN CAN WAIT

• LIFE IN PIECES

• MACGYVER

• MADAM SECRETARY

• MAN WITH A PLAN

• MOM

• NCIS*

• NCIS: LOS ANGELES

• NCIS: NEW ORLEANS

• SCORPION

• SUPERIOR DONUTS

• SURVIVOR

• 48 HOURS

• 60 MINUTES



CBS will finish the current season as America’s Most Watched Network for the 14th time in 15 years. The Network will announce its new fall 2017-2018 schedule on Wednesday, May 17 at Carnegie Hall in New York City.



* Renewals for THE BIG BANG THEORY and NCIS were previously announced