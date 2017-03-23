Utah Man on Anniversary Trip Among London Dead; Suspect Identified

A Mormon church official says a Utah man was killed and his wife was seriously wounded in the London attack.



Kurt W. Cochran and his wife, Melissa, were on the last day of a trip celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary on Wednesday when the attacker struck in the heart of London.

British police have identified the person responsible for the terror attack as 52-year-old Khalid Masood.



The police say in a statement Thursday that Masood was born in southeastern England and was most recently living in the West Midlands, in central England.



Police say Masood, who had a number of aliases, wasn't the subject of any current investigation and that "there was no prior intelligence about his intent to mount a terrorist attack."



He had been arrested previously for assault, possession of offensive weapons and public order offenses.



His first conviction was in November 1983 for criminal damage and his last was in December 2003 for possession of a knife.

The Islamic State group says the attack outside the British parliament in London was carried out by one of its "soldiers."



The IS-linked Aamaq news agency said Thursday that the person who carried out the "attack in front of the British parliament in London was a soldier of the Islamic State."



It added that the person "carried out the operation in response to calls for targeting citizens of the coalition."



IS has called on its supporters to carry out attacks against citizens of the U.S.-led coalition that has been targeting the group since 2014.



IS, who have been responsible for numerous bloody attacks around the globe, have also previously claimed certain attacks in a show of opportunism. Britain's government has not identified the suspect.

Meanwhile, British police say Westminster Bridge has reopened to traffic less than 24 hours after Wednesday's attack.



The landmark bridge across the River Thames had been shut since an unidentified assailant hit a number of pedestrians with his vehicle. He was later shot to death after rushing onto the Parliament grounds and stabbing a policeman.



The busy bridge is a popular tourist site for visitors seeking selfies near Parliament and the London Eye.

And - British Prime Minister Theresa May has delivered a defiant message after yesterday's deadly attack, saying "we are not afraid."



May has told lawmakers in the House of Commons that "yesterday an act of terrorism tried to silence our democracy, but today we meet as normal."



She called the car and knife rampage that killed three victims "an attack on free people everywhere."



May says police know the identity of the British-born attacker. She says he was once investigated for extremist links but was considered a peripheral figure. She didn't disclose his name.



May says police believe the man acted alone and there is no reason to believe "imminent further attacks" are planned.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.