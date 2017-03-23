South Lake Tahoe Rec Dept. Offers Red Cross Lifeguard Training

The South Lake Tahoe Recreation Department is offering two American Red Cross Certified Lifeguard Training courses.

The lifeguard training courses are being taught by American Red Cross Certified Instructor, Liz Terzian who will provide participants with the knowledge and skills to prevent, recognize, and respond to aquatic emergencies.

Participants will be trained and certified to provide care for breathing and cardiac emergencies, injuries, and sudden illness until EMS are able take over.

To participate, you must be at least 16 years of age, able to swim 300 yards continuously while demonstrating breathing control and rhythmic breathing, tread water for two minutes using the legs only, and complete a timed event. This pre-course and swim test must be completed prior to the first class. Call 252-917-1867 to make an appointment.

Participants will receive the American Red Cross Certificate for Lifeguarding/First Aid/CPR/AED, valid for two years after successful completion of the training. Attendance at all facility sessions and completion of all online lessons are required as part of the other requirements necessary to successfully pass for certification.

Session A (Must register by April 3rd): Runs April 5th - 28th (excluding Friday April 14th) and is seven classes on Wednesdays from 4pm-8pm and Fridays from 3pm-7pm.

Session B (Must register by May 1st): Runs May 5th - 13th and is four classes with 20 hours online on Fridays from 3pm-7pm and Saturdays from 10am-6pm.

The courses will be held at the Recreation and Swim Complex, 1180 Rufus Allen Blvd and to register online, go to www.cslt.sportssignup.com. The fee is $135 plus $35 fee paid to ARC.

