South Lake Tahoe Rec Dept. Offers Red Cross Lifeguard Training

Authorities say a law enforcement officer has been shot in Sacramento. His condition is unknown.More >>
Following an excellent return to his native Portland, Reno 1868 FC defender Brent Richards was named to the USL's Team of the Week on Tuesday.More >>
The City of Elko Parks Department says they plan to spray for mosquitoes Thursday and Sunday morning this week.More >>
Starting Saturday, July 1, drivers will be required to "move over" for NDOT road maintenance and construction vehicles in addition to emergency vehicles.More >>
A New York shelter called the Animal Farm Foundation is helping to give rescued pit bulls a new shot at life.More >>
Reno Police say they have arrested a Damonte Ranch High School music teacher for an inappropriate relationship with a 16-year-old student.More >>
Nevada Highway Patrol troopers say one person died after a fatal crash near US 50 and Cave Rock on Monday evening.More >>
A GoFundMe Account is set up online after the death of Hug High School alumni, and former NFL linebacker Ryan T. Jones.More >>
The United States Geological Survey reports that more than two dozen earthquakes rattled the Lake Tahoe region early Tuesday.More >>
Nevada Highway Patrol says there is an injury crash on I-80 west of Verdi.More >>
