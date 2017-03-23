Deadline to Apply for Governor Guinn Scholarship April 3

From State of Nevada Office of the State Treasurer:

April 3rd is the last day to apply for the 2017 Governor Guinn Memorial Millennium Scholarship. The Nevada State Treasurer’s Office will award $4,500 scholarships to two Nevada recipients -- one in the north, and the other in the south.

The application can be found at http://www.nvggms.gov.

To be eligible for the scholarship, students must meet the following requirements:

Currently an eligible Millennium Scholar. Must be entering his/her senior or last year of college with 90 or more credits at an eligible institution1. Be enrolled in and remain enrolled in a course of study leading to licensure in elementary or secondary education. Maintain a college grade point average of not less than 3.5 on a 4.0 grading scale. State a commitment to teaching in Nevada upon graduation; and 6. Have a commendable record of community service.

The Kenny C. Guinn Memorial Millennium Scholarship Award was unanimously passed by both houses of the 2011 Legislature and signed into law by Gov. Brian Sandoval. SB 220 created a scholarship fund from donations received by the Treasurer’s office after the tragic death in July 2010 of former Governor Kenny C. Guinn.

For more information, contact the Millennium Scholarship office at millenniumscholars@nevadatreasurer.gov or call 1-888-477-2667.