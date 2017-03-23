Carson City Fire Department Open Burning

From Carson City Fire Department:

The Carson City Fire Department will allow open burning March 25, 2017 to April 23, 2017.

The purpose of the open burn period is to provide residents an opportunity to dispose of accumulated weeds and yard debris. In order to make this a safe endeavor for those involved, the Carson City Fire Department will require a burn permit with a valid permit number before burning will be allowed. Permits must be obtained no less than 24 hrs prior to conducting an open burn.

Permits will be issued on a walk-in basis starting March 20, 2017 at the following locations:

Station 51 / Headquarters at 777 S. Stewart St., M-F, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Online at www.carson.org under the Fire Department, Open Burning page

Please keep in mind, all permits must have a valid permit number in order to conduct an open burn. For additional questions or concerns, please call 887-2210, 8-5 p.m., M-F.