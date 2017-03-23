Carson City Fire Department Open Burning - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Carson City Fire Department Open Burning

Posted: Updated:

From Carson City Fire Department:

The Carson City Fire Department will allow open burning March 25, 2017 to April 23, 2017.

The purpose of the open burn period is to provide residents an opportunity to dispose of accumulated weeds and yard debris.  In order to make this a safe endeavor for those involved, the Carson City Fire Department will require a burn permit with a valid permit number before burning will be allowed.  Permits must be obtained no less than 24 hrs prior to conducting an open burn.

Permits will be issued on a walk-in basis starting March 20, 2017 at the following locations:

  • Station 51 / Headquarters at 777 S. Stewart St., M-F, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Online at www.carson.org under the Fire Department, Open Burning page

Please keep in mind, all permits must have a valid permit number in order to conduct an open burn.   For additional questions or concerns, please call 887-2210, 8-5 p.m., M-F.

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.