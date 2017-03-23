California Joins Suit Against Defunding of Sanctuary Cities - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

California Joins Suit Against Defunding of Sanctuary Cities

SACRAMENTO (AP) - State Attorney General Xavier Becerra has filed a brief in in support of a lawsuit filed by Santa Clara County challenging President Donald Trump's executive order targeting sanctuary cities.

The amicus brief filed Wednesday says Trump's order threatens to withdraw federal funds from states and cities that don't help the federal government enforce immigration laws.

Santa Clara County last month asked a federal judge to block Trump's executive order threatening the loss of nearly $1.7 billion in federal funds to local governments.

Becerra says he has a responsibility to protect state laws and policies that ensure public safety and protect the constitutional rights of residents.

He adds that Trump's attempt to "hijack" state and local resources to do the Trump Administration's bidding raises serious constitutional questions.

