Police Officer, 3 Others Killed in Wisconsin Town

Sierra Front Interagency Dispatch says there is a report of a brush fire near Lahontan Reservoir on Friday night.More >>
With their walk-off win, the Aces took a dominant nine-game advantage over the Pacific Coast League Northern Division. They looked to continue their winning ways with the second game of the four-game series against the Tacoma Rainiers on Friday night at Greater Nevada Field.More >>
Since Memorial Day, the Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District have responded to almost two fires per day, on average. Because most fires are human-caused, those planning to celebrate the Fourth of July outside need to take precautions.More >>
California Gov. Jerry Brown has blocked parole for Charles Manson follower and convicted killer Bruce Davis.More >>
One week from Saturday, despite some recent road bumps, some medical marijuana dispensaries will be able to sell recreationally.More >>
Washoe County Sheriff’s Office says that they have arrested a man Friday morning after reports of an armed intruder in a Cold Springs residence.More >>
A new grocery store is coming to the Biggest Little City, bringing more than 100 jobs along with it.More >>
The Nugget Casino Resort celebrates Star Spangled Sparks over two days, July 1 and 4.More >>
Sierra Front Interagency Dispatch says there is a report of a brush fire near Lahontan Reservoir on Friday night.More >>
