Nevada Agrees in Principle to Contract Extension with Eric Musselman

He turned down the Cal job, and it looks like Nevada Head Basketball Coach, Eric Musselman is going to be back to try and guide the Pack to more titles.  The University announced this evening that Musselman and Nevada have agreed in principle to a contract extension.

Nevada says details of the deal can't be released until finalized but they did release a statement from Muss saying: 

 "My family and I love Northern Nevada and the Wolf Pack community. I love the bond we have created as a team and I'm extremely excited about the future of Wolf Pack basketball."

Musselman became one of the hotter coaching prospects in big time College Hoops after pulling off one of the biggest turnarounds in the country in his first season here.

This past season he led the pack to Mountain West regular season and Tournament Championships as well as the N.C.A.A. Tournament bid.  Nevada's 28 wins tied for the second most in school history.

