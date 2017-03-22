Sparks PD Launches Initiative to Increase Transparency - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Sparks PD Launches Initiative to Increase Transparency

By Elizabeth Olveda
The Sparks Police Department is the first police agency in northern Nevada to increase community trust with their Police Data Initiative (PDI). 

They are also only the second statewide to do so, following Henderson PD in southern Nevada. 

The initiative has two main focuses. The first is to build transparency and community trust by compiling crime statistics and other department information and placing it on an easily accessible platform, online. The second is to enhance internal accountability by analyzing that data, annually.

Statistics that the public can view include information regarding use of force, officer-involved shootings since the year 2000, internal affairs complaints and investigations, city demographics and arrest data, among others. 

Efforts on this initiative began after former President Barack Obama's Taskforce on 21st Century Policing called for the use of the most up-to-date technology to keep track of those policing statistics. 

Sparks PD Lieutenant Chris Crawforth explained why this is so important, "This is a principle of law enforcement that we work for the community and it's important that any questions the community has about our actions are out there and readily available."

He also added that this information has always been publicly available, but that it is much easier for the public to access now that it is compiled into a specific online location. 

Here are those links:

sparkspolice.com/public-stats-data

publicsafetydataportal.org

