Sandoval Pleased With Economic Growth, Says Work Is Not Done

Nevada's unemployment rate is 4.9 percent, the first time it has dropped below 5 percent since November, 2007. That is a far cry from 2010, when the economy hit rock bottom with a 14.4 percent unemployment rate.

"Obviously, you always hope for that but the progress we've made really has exceeded all my expectations," Governor Brian Sandoval said.

Sandoval's goal was to create 50,000 jobs by the end of his first term. Six years later, job levels have risen by 213,100. There are now 1.32 million jobs in the Silver State, which is at a record high for employment, employers, and small business jobs.

"When you look back where we were six years ago, everyone understood that we had to do something different and now we're starting to see the fruits of that," Sandoval said.

Construction has seen the highest rate of growth in the past 12 months, at 7.4 percent, which amounts to 5,100 jobs. Leisure and Hospitality added 8,700 jobs, the most during that same time period. Economists say the job growth was broad-based, with an increase in almost every sector, including mining. Growth is expected to continue at about 3.2 percent over the next couple of years. That is about 30,000-40,000 jobs per year.

"We don't have a crystal ball, so we can't really predict what's going to happen in the future but at this point, we're seeing steady growth in our economy for at least the next couple of years," Christopher Robison, Supervising Economist for Nevada Department of Employment and Rehabilitation said.

Robison says some of that growth will come in technology and advanced manufacturing, saying Tesla will hire more employees than originally predicted.

"Originally, they announced that their factory would employ about 6,500 people," Robison said. "Well, it's looking like it'll get closer to 10,000 or 11,000 by the end of the day now."

Adding to the diversity of the economy is still high on Sandoval's agenda, hoping to build a more sustainable foundation for Nevada.

"These are jobs that are a little bit more recession-proof, so that when we have an economic downturn, and I always like to think positively, that the state won't have the largest increase in unemployment in the country," Sandoval said.

Sandoval says some great companies are looking at moving to Nevada, saying CEOs are impressed with Nevada's investments in K-12 education, the university system, the tax environment, and quality of life.

"I talked to a company from the Bay Area," Sandoval said. "Their employees are having to commute an hour, an hour-and-a-half. They lose three hours out of their lives. It means something to be home for dinner and make your kids' soccer games or their basketball games."

Along with the quality of life, Sandoval is hoping to bring companies with high wages.

"The point is it's not just jobs but good-paying jobs, and good-paying jobs that have great benefits where people can afford to raise a family, where they can afford to buy a house, they can afford to make their car payments," Sandoval said.

While the economic growth is good news, it does not come without concerns. Nevada's population is one of the fastest-growing in the country, and that is putting pressure on affordable housing and infrastructure. The governor is also focused on workforce development and higher education to train workers for new trades. However, Sandoval says Nevada's latest numbers signal a "proud and exciting day", made possible by the hard work of Nevadans.

"That's what makes me proud to be a Nevadan and as a governor is that statewide, people have really hunkered down and focused on what we needed to do to improve the economy, and here we are," Sandoval said.