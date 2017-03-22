Sparks Marina Project Breaks Ground Thursday

A long abandoned parking structure at the Sparks Marina is getting a face lift starting Thursday afternoon.

LandCap Investment Partners will break ground on a luxury apartment complex Thursday, that will incorporate the parking structure that has been vacant since 2008, two years after beginning construction. The Waterfront at The Marina is a five story complex with 209 units and amenities like a fitness center and concierge service. The "wrap" style construction will allow for secure parking inside the garage, which will be attached to the apartments.

"We thought the tough part was already done in that they already had a parking structure in place," says Steve Hinckley with LandCap IP, "That also was a challenge, in that we had to figure out a building that we could build around it." He added that the apartments would be ideal for a "move down" (people looking for a smaller/simpler living space) and executives from the new companies moving to the region like Tesla and Switch. He says the wrap concept is nothing new to larger cities, but is fairly unique to northern Nevada, "Some was done at the University of Nevada, Reno for some of the dormitory areas there and student housing, but this is unique to market rate apartments."

Hinkley says he has been visiting northern Nevada since the 70s because his grandparents retired from Portland, Oregon to Reno and he would visit them during college. He's been investing in the area since the 80s, "When this area was reintroduced to me back in 2011," says Hinckley, "We knew the area and we know the folks, we knew the community, we knew that this was an area that we wanted to be a part of."

LandCap also purchased the building next door, known as the Marina TownCentre. They plan a face lift for the building to attract new tenants. There are nine residential units on the third floor already accounted for. The goal is to fill the second floor with office spaces and a sports bar and "fun, entertainment type retail" on the third floor.

"It means growth, it means more customers and it just means a future as a strong business," says Melanie Prinz who owns Lighthouse Coffee with her husband. She says as owners of a Sparks business, they always had eyes on moving to the Marina. When they had the chance to open a location in the TownCentre, they jumped on it. "We're really excited," says Prinz, "I mean we've been waiting. We came in last summer hoping that was, you know, going to start moving, kind of like waiting through this winter. It's everything we've been waiting for in this location."

The Sparks City Council will host the groundbreaking ceremonies Thursday beginning at 4 p.m.