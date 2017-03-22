City of Reno Seeking Federal Assistance Due to Flood Issues

From the City of Reno:

The City of Reno has signed a Declaration of the Existence of a Local State of Emergency due to flood threats in the West Lemmon Valley watershed, specifically the industrial buildings that surround Silver Lake in the Stead area.

The declaration will help with the City’s efforts to secure federal funding and other federal assistance in the future. The declaration activates additional resources and could allow the City to be reimbursed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for expenses.

On February 23, 2017, Washoe County signed a Declaration of Emergency due to the ongoing flooding issues throughout the County, including areas in the North Valleys, Lemmon Valley, Palomino Valley and Rancho Haven.

The City is collaborating with the State of Nevada, Washoe County and the North Valleys Incident Command Team on Lemmon Valley and Stead flood mitigation, which includes three impacted watersheds: Cold Springs (White Lake), West Lemmon Valley (Silver Lake) and East Lemmon Valley (Swan Lake).

Silver Lake flood mitigation efforts

The City and County are working with residents and businesses to mitigate the effects of potential flooding in the Silver Lake area as the lake level could continue to rise due to precipitation and snow melt.

Within the Stead area, a small group of industrial buildings have been affected by rising lake levels. Building owners have started countermeasures to ensure access to and protection of their facilities. The City is asking those businesses to take precautions, such as stockpiling sandbags for entryways and loading docks.

Sandbags are available on Moya Blvd. at the following intersections:

• Red Baron Blvd.

• Echo Ave.

• Lear Blvd.

Other ongoing flood-preparedness efforts by the City in this area include:

• Daily monitoring of Silver Lake water levels

• Assisting with regional efforts to survey the Peavine Peak snowpack

• Staging of materials for flood-preparedness efforts

• Protecting public sewer infrastructure

• Assisting property owners with guidance and materials to protect their property

The City continues to monitor the situation, and is waiting for updated snowmelt runoff projections from the Desert Research Institute and National Weather Service. These projections will provide a more accurate forecast for Silver Lake water levels.

City of Reno residents and businesses can call Reno Direct at 775-334-4636, during normal business hours, to report flooding.

Washoe County’s latest Lemmon Valley Flooding Update contains multiple community resources, including a donation drive for Lemmon Valley residents on Saturday, March 25. Residents in unincorporated Washoe County who are experiencing flooding can call 775-328-2180.

