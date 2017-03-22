Truckee Meadows Residents Asked to Share their Big Idea

From the Community Foundation of Western Nevada:

The Community Foundation of Western Nevada is asking local residents for help in discovering ideas for the next big Community Foundation initiative to improve the Truckee Meadows area. Specifically, the Community Foundation seeks ideas that inspire and engage the public to work together and solve a long-standing or wide-spread challenge.

So far, it says 15 ideas have been submitted.

“We’ve received other ideas including, expanding multi-use trails, addressing homelessness, improving transportation and ridesharing, providing safety for victims of domestic violence, and increasing education on American civil government. All ideas are welcome,” said Nick Tscheekar Director of Community Leadership at the Community Foundation.

"We know that residents of the Truckee Meadows are creative, innovative thinkers and problem solvers and we are asking them for their help now," Tscheekar added. "We also know that by working together we can accomplish great things, so start thinking and send us your big idea to help improve our community."

Ideas, which will be considered for action as a 2018 Community Foundation Initiative, can be submitted on the Community Foundation's website at nevadafund.org until April 30th, 2017. An initiative will be selected by the Community Foundation Board in October. Examples of ideas include - but are not limited to - more opportunities and access to after-school activities, improving and creating low-cost, healthy recreation opportunities for families and/or expanding workforce housing.

"We have found that solutions to community challenges are developed through public participation," Tscheekar added. "We invite any and all residents to join us in discovering the next big idea."

