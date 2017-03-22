Reno Bighorns Fall to Delaware 87ers on Road

From the Reno Bighorns:

The Reno Bighorns (17-28) fell 120-109 to the Delaware 87ers (24-21) Wednesday afternoon at the Bob Carpenter Sports Center in Newark, Delaware.

Will Davis led the Bighorns with 28 points and ten rebounds while Kendall Marshall logged his tenth double-double of the season with 18 points, five rebounds and 11 assists. Isaiah Cousins notched 19 points and seven rebounds during the Wednesday matinee.

Russ Smith paced the 87ers with 24 points, four rebounds and four assists while Roscoe Smith had 23 points and six rebounds.

The 87ers opened up the first quarter separating themselves from the Bighorns having a 13 point lead at the mid-way point of the frame. Delaware held the edge over the Bighorns through the entirety of the quarter.

David Stockton and Reggie Hearn opened up the second quarter hitting triples to make it a six-point game before the 87ers pulled away to hold a double-digit lead. Delaware held the advantage over the Bighorns the remainder of the frame having a 14-point cushion heading into the locker room. Davis ended the first half with 14 points.

Coming out of the break, the 87ers opened their lead to as many as 17 points. Delaware held the advantage over the Bighorns the remainder of the quarter, having a 14 point lead entering the final frame

The Bighorns chipped away at the 87ers lead, coming within nine points twice by the 6:00 mark. The Bighorns rallied behind Davis’ 10 points making it a seven-point game with 1:54 left in play. Delaware would keep the Bighorns at bay the remainder of the period, resulting in an 87ers victory.

The Bighorns will next travel to Westchester to face the Knicks on Friday, Mar. 24 at 4 p.m.

