Washoe Sheriff's Deputies Issue 150 Speeding Citations During Latest Joining Forces Effort

A county government in southwestern China says around 100 people from 40 homes are feared buried by a landslide that crashed into their homes.More >>
A county government in southwestern China says around 100 people from 40 homes are feared buried by a landslide that crashed into their homes.More >>
A lightning-sparked wildfire northwest of Jiggs in Elko County has grown to 4,598 acres. The Red Springs Fire is 95% contained.More >>
A lightning-sparked wildfire northwest of Jiggs in Elko County has grown to 4,598 acres. The Red Springs Fire is 95% contained.More >>
The future of Nevada's energy system was one of the major issues of the 2017 legislative session, and lawmakers passed a whole slew of changes.More >>
The future of Nevada's energy system was one of the major issues of the 2017 legislative session, and lawmakers passed a whole slew of changes.More >>
Update: Sparks Police say Vista Del Rancho between Vista Boulevard and Vista Serena Way is now open after an earlier crash.More >>
Update: Sparks Police say Vista Del Rancho between Vista Boulevard and Vista Serena Way is now open after an earlier crash.More >>
Update: NDOT says the crash has been cleared on I-80 West of Exit 106 near Lovelock.More >>
Update: NDOT says the crash has been cleared on I-80 West of Exit 106 near Lovelock.More >>
A new grocery store is coming to the Biggest Little City, bringing more than 100 jobs along with it.More >>
A new grocery store is coming to the Biggest Little City, bringing more than 100 jobs along with it.More >>
River flows are high on the Walker River, with water coming right up to the back door of these homes.More >>
River flows are high on the Walker River, with water coming right up to the back door of these homes.More >>
Police are considering filing manslaughter charges related to the fire at a west London apartment tower that killed at least 79 people.More >>
Police are considering filing manslaughter charges related to the fire at a west London apartment tower that killed at least 79 people.More >>
It's going to be hot this weekend, but fear not! There's a lot happening both inside and out all around northern Nevada!More >>
It's going to be hot this weekend, but fear not! There's a lot happening both inside and out all around northern Nevada!More >>
One week from Saturday, despite some recent road bumps, some medical marijuana dispensaries will be able to sell recreationally.More >>
One week from Saturday, despite some recent road bumps, some medical marijuana dispensaries will be able to sell recreationally.More >>