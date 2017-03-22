Washoe Sheriff's Deputies Issue 150 Speeding Citations During Latest Joining Forces Effort

From Washoe County Sheriff's Office:

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office issued 150 speeding citations and 61 citations for cell phone use during a two-week, multi-agency Joining Forces traffic safety campaign held in early March, a reminder that everyone who gets behind the wheel is responsible for helping to keep roadways safer by traveling at legal and safe speeds, and staying focused on the road.

From March 1 through March 14, 2017, the Sheriff’s Office joined with the Reno Police Department, Sparks Police Department and Nevada Highway Patrol for a high-intensity traffic safety campaign focusing on the enforcement of speed laws. The campaign is part of ongoing traffic safety efforts by Nevada law enforcement agencies through the state’s Joining Forces program.

Sheriff's Office patrol staff assigned to this event initiated a total of 237 traffic stops. Although a driver may be stopped for one violation, several other violations may be observed during the subsequent investigation making it possible that a driver may be issued citations for numerous violations.

The total number of violations cited and warnings issued during this event was 310. Most of those citations were issued for speed violations and cell phone use.

Violations cited by the Sheriff's Office include:

150 speeding

61 cell phone use/distracted driving

28 no insurance

28 registration violations

21 drivers license violations

3 failure to yield

1 running a red light

1 child seat violation

1 equipment violation

2 other violations

14 warnings

Sheriff’s Office participation in this Joining Forces speed enforcement campaign was made possible by grant funding received from the Nevada Department of Public Safety/Office of Traffic Safety.

Joining Forces is a multi-jurisdictional law enforcement program that promotes statewide enforcement in the areas of: DUI, distracted driving, seat belt, and speed and pedestrian safety. The goal of these enforcement campaigns is to save lives by increasing public awareness about the dangers of making poor choices while driving.

