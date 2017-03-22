AT&T Says It Settles Strike With Union Workers - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

AT&T Says It Settles Strike With Union Workers

Over 17,000 AT&T workers across Nevada and California will return to work on Thursday, March 23rd after waking off the job the day before. 

AT&T and their union employees had a deal that there would be no changes to their contract during their bargaining stage...which has been going on now for over a year.
    
But, according to their Communications Workers of America (CWA) employees, the company made an adjustment that changed the working conditions for them ruining the deal.

“Both sides agreed not to do certain things and when one side violates that agreement then this is what happens,” says Barrie Blueian, President of CWA #9413.

In an agreement reached late Wednesday night between the workers’ union, the CWA, and AT&T leadership, the company will no longer require technicians to perform work assignments outside of their expertise and classification.

AT&T released this statement to us regarding the strike: 

"A walkout is not in anybody’s best interest, and it’s unfortunate that the union chose to do that. We’re engaged in discussion with the union to get these employees back to work as soon as possible...

We’re very prepared to continue serving customers. We’re a customer service company and we plan for all contingencies, whether related to weather, natural disasters, work stoppages or any other factors."

