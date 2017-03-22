Reno City Council Adopts Welcoming City Resolution - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Reno City Council Adopts Welcoming City Resolution

Posted: Updated:

Update: The Reno City Council has adopted the Welcoming City Resolution with a unanimous vote of 6-0 at Wednesday's meeting.

__________

From the City of Reno: 

The Reno City Council will consider adoption of a Welcoming City Resolution at its Wednesday meeting. At the direction of Council, staff has prepared a report and draft Resolution. The Resolution is an expression of the Council's values as a body.

"The Resolution would confirm the City of Reno's intent to be a community where all of our residents feel welcomed, safe and able to fully participate in our economic and social life," Reno City Councilmember Oscar Delgado said.

Delgado and At-Large Reno City Councilmember David Bobzien requested that staff work on the Resolution, direction to the City Manager that Council as a whole approved on March 8, 2017.

"The Resolution reflects a broad range of City initiatives and departments, including the Reno Police Department (RPD)," Acting City Manager Bill Thomas said. "As a leader in Community Policing, RPD continues to build solid relationships between immigrant communities and law enforcement."

"Those community relationships are the foundation for a safer and stronger community," Reno Police Chief Jason Soto said. "Reno is better when everyone feels safe reporting crimes to our department, which operates under a policy of treating people in a professional and courteous manner regardless of their citizenship."

RPD serves a community of more than 250,000 people with a police force of 323 officers. RPD adopted policies more than 10 years ago that support impartial policing and prohibit bias-based policing.

"Our officers will not contact or stop a person solely on suspicion," Soto said.

RPD's policies prohibit its officers from considering race, color, religion, age, national origin, ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation, disability, economic status and/or citizenship when making law enforcement decisions.

"We have no interest in investigating the law-abiding members of our community, but we also have no tolerance for those who are involved in violence," Soto added. 

From the City of Reno

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.